Kim Myung Soo Comes Face To Face With Danger In “Royal Secret Agent”

Kim Myung Soo will come throughout sudden obstacles within the upcoming episode of “Royal Secret Agent”!

Set within the Joseon dynasty, “Royal Secret Agent” tells the story of a secret royal inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to convey justice, uncover corruption, and resolve the folks’s issues. Kim Myung Soo stars as Sung Yi Kyum, a public official on the Hongmungwan (Workplace of Particular Advisors) who turns into appointed to the place of secret royal inspector.

Beforehand, Sung Yi Kyum, Hong Da In (Kwon Nara), and Park Choon Sam (Lee Yi Kyung) began on their journey to struggle injustice. Their first mission was to seek out (Kim Seung Soo), a secret royal inspector who went lacking. Issues appeared to be going easily at first, and so they even met a courtesan named Sawol (Kim Ju Younger) who is aware of an vital secret. Nevertheless, Sawol was shot with an arrow, and the trio had been left in shock and confusion.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Sung Yi Kyum encounters hazard. Regardless of the dangerous state of affairs, his expression is daring and decided, and his charismatic eyes shine with bravery. His common playfulness is gone, and he will get able to face the enemies earlier than him.

The subsequent episode of “Royal Secret Agent” will air on December 28 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

