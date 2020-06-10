Kim Myung Soo Considering Offer To Lead New Historical Drama

Kim Myung Soo could return with a historic drama!

On June 10, a supply from the drama business shared to Ilgan Sports activities, “L (Kim Myung Soo) will tackle the principal function within the drama ‘New Secret Royal Inspector’ (literal title).”

Nevertheless, a supply from Administration Esang shared to Sports activities Donga, “He isn’t confirmed. ‘New Secret Royal Inspector’ is without doubt one of the tasks he’s reviewing.”

“New Secret Royal Inspector” tells the story of the key royal inspector, a place distinctive to the Joseon Dynasty. Secret royal inspectors had been authorities officers who had been specifically appointed by the king and dispatched incognito to native provinces to listen to the tales of the folks and monitor officers for corruption. They offered a voice to the general public and have become the king’s ears, however they couldn’t reveal their true selves. The heroic achievements of secret royal inspectors are an in depth illustration of the justice sought by many individuals of the modern-day.

Kim Myung Soo was reportedly provided the function of Sung Yi Gyeom, a secret royal inspector and Junior Sixth Counselor of Hongmungwan. By day, he lives the odd lifetime of a bureaucrat, doing his job of organizing Hongmungwan’s library. By evening, he secretly gambles with different officers and turns right into a hoodwinker. Although he seems to be a easy libertine who frequents the kisaeng (Joseon Dynasty courtesan) home every time he has some extra cash in his fingers, he has not all the time led this type of life. When he first entered the palace, he was a promising particular person who had positioned first place within the state examination. However as time handed, he started to turn out to be extra fascinated by martial arts than his research.

The drama shall be directed by Kim Jung Min and written by Park Sung Hoon and Kang Min Solar.

