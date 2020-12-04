Kim Myung Soo Describes His New Character In Upcoming Historical Drama

Kim Myung Soo talked about his new character Sung Yi Kyum in upcoming KBS drama “Secret Royal Inspector” (literal title).

“Secret Royal Inspector” is a comic book thriller drama set within the Joseon dynasty that stars Kim Myung Soo as Sung Yi Kyum, a secret royal inspector who travels undercover to the provinces to be able to hear the tales of the individuals, uncover corruption, and ship justice.

Sung Yi Kyum is rookie secret royal inspector who used to dwell an thrilling double life as a public official and a gambler. He’s each passionate and clumsy, and he’ll do no matter it takes to catch corrupt authorities officers and produce justice to the individuals.

Kim Myung Soo talked about how he’s turning into increasingly more like Sung Yi Kyum. He shared, “I’m making an effort to grasp my character and faithfully painting him. After I put on hanbok (conventional Korean garments) now, I mechanically maintain my arms behind my again, and I give attention to my duties. These sorts of traits resemble my character, and it makes me understand, ‘Wow, I’ve turn out to be Sung Yi Kyum.’”

Kim Myung Soo summed up Sung Yi Kyum in three phrases: pure, compassionate, and simply. These are the character traits that may assist Sung Yi Kyum obtain peace and justice whereas experiencing superb development on his journey as a secret royal inspector.

“Secret Royal Inspector” premieres on December 21 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Try the most recent teasers right here!

