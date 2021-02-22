Kim Myung Soo Enlists In The Marine Corps

Kim Myung Soo has now enlisted for his obligatory navy service.

On February 22, Kim Myung Soo’s company Administration Esang confirmed that he enlisted that day within the Marine Corps. After 5 weeks of fundamental coaching, he’ll be finishing up lively service.

The day earlier than, Kim Myung Soo shared a video message for followers. He mentioned, “What I need to say is that this. When you keep wholesome, be effectively, and do what it is advisable do, then I’ll go and work exhausting at doing what I have to do. Then I’ll come again round August of subsequent yr and present you a very good model of myself. So I hope that you simply’ll all keep wholesome till then. I’ll be again!” He shared that his social media accounts will proceed to put up movies and images of him once in a while, so he inspired followers to take a look at them out in the event that they miss him.

“I’ll return as a brand new model of myself, a ‘half two,” he mentioned. “Thanks, everybody.”

Kim Myung Soo debuted underneath the title L within the group INFINITE. Though he departed from Woolim Leisure in August 2019, he’s nonetheless a part of INFINITE. He just lately starred within the KBS 2TV drama “Royal Secret Agent,” and he additionally shared his first solo single “Reminiscence” forward of his enlistment.

