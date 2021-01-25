Kim Myung Soo Finds Himself In Trouble In “Royal Secret Agent”

KBS 2TV’s “Royal Secret Agent” has revealed new stills of Kim Myung Soo forward of tonight’s episode!

“Royal Secret Agent” is a couple of royal secret inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to deliver justice, uncover corruption, and clear up the folks’s issues. Kim Myung Soo stars as Sung Yi Kyum, the key royal inspector, Kwon Nara stars as Hong Da In, a damo (girl who works in a authorities workplace) in disguise as a gisaeng (courtesan), and Lee Yi Kyung stars as Park Choon Sam, Sung Yi Kyum’s servant.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Sung Yi Kyum, Hong Da In, and Park Choon Sam delighted viewers after they arrested the group of presidency officers who had been committing horrible misdeeds with the intention to get the opium poppy. They then set out on their remaining mission to disclose the reality behind Prince Hwi Younger’s loss of life. Again in Hanyang, Kim Byung Geun (Son Byung Ho) discovers one thing belonging to Prince Hwi Younger in Hong Da In’s room and delivers it to the king, main them to group the trio along with the traitor Prince Hwi Younger.

New stills show that hazard is on the horizon for Solar Yi Kyum, who’s caught by troopers and made to kneel earlier than Kim Man Hee (Chae Dong Hyun). Kim Man Hee recites the king’s orders to Solar Yi Kyum with a clean face, however Solar Yi Kyum’s eyes widen in bewilderment on the message.

In one other set of stills, Sung Yi Kyum takes half in an archery competitors after having a couple of drinks. Though he begins by skillfully aiming his arrow on the goal with a transparent gaze, his eyes slowly lose focus after he shares a drink with somebody and continues to participate within the competitors. Curiosity is mounting over why he’s endeavor such a harmful endeavor and whether or not or not he’ll be capable of make it by means of the competitors safely.

The following episode of “Royal Secret Agent” airs on January 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

