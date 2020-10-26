Kim Myung Soo Is A Handsome Secret Royal Inspector In Upcoming Historical Drama

“Secret Royal Inspector” (working title) has launched the primary stills of Kim Myung Soo!

The upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama is a comic book thriller drama a few secret royal inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to convey justice, uncover corruption, and remedy the folks’s issues. A secret royal inspector was a actual authorities place within the Joseon Dynasty, specifically appointed by the king.

Kim Myung Soo will play secret royal inspector Sung Yi Kyum. His character is an odd busuchan (a kind of public official) within the Hongmungwan (the Workplace of Particular Advisors), who lives just for the second and has no grand ambitions.

In the previous, Sung Yi Kyum was an exceptionally promising expertise after getting the best rating on his authorities examination, however because of unknown causes, he now lives an especially common life as a public official. Nonetheless, he will get caught dwelling his secret second-life as a gambler and should turn out to be the key royal inspector as punishment.

In the launched stills, Sung Yi Kyum shines in his hanbok and appears like a high-ranking grasp. He additionally confidently and charismatically reveals off his token that symbolizes his standing as the key royal inspector.

Regardless of taking the job towards his will, Sung Yi Kyum will showcase his development as he works along with his staff to catch and punish those that break the legislation.

KBS’s “Secret Royal Inspector” premieres this December.

