Kim Myung Soo, Kwon Nara, And Lee Yi Kyung Face Difficult Challenges In “Royal Secret Agent”

KBS 2TV’s “Royal Secret Agent” launched new stills of Kim Myung Soo, Kwon Nara, and Lee Yi Kyung!

Set within the Joseon dynasty, “Royal Secret Agent” tells the story of a secret royal inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to carry justice, uncover corruption, and resolve the individuals’s issues.

Spoiler

The drama premiered final week, and within the first two episodes, Sung Yi Kyum (Kim Myung Soo), Hong Da In (Kwon Nara), and Park Choon Sam (Lee Yi Kyung) went on a journey to combat for injustice. The best thriller is Park Chul Kyu (Kim Seung Soo), one other secret royal inspector who went lacking. A courtesan named Sawol (Kim Ju Younger) was about to reveal an necessary trace, however somebody shot her with an arrow.

In the newly launched stills, Sung Yi Kyum and Hong Da In are locked away in jail. Their expressions are severe, however Sung Yi Kyum appears decided to discover a manner out whereas Hong Da In seems to be upset that they’re caught in such a predicament. How will they be capable to get out of this sticky mess?

Sung Yi Kyum will face one other disaster, and it is going to be with Park Choon Sam this time.

The 2 look shabby with filth caked on their faces, they usually naturally mix in with weary people who find themselves combating their very own issues. Throughout one meal, Sung Yi Kyum stares at somebody with anger and vigilance, and he seems to be like he’s about to begin a combat any second. Alternatively, Park Choon Sam’s expression is pale with fright and nervousness. What hassle will they face within the upcoming episode?

“Royal Secret Agent” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. KST.

