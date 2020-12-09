Kim Myung Soo, Kwon Nara, And Lee Yi Kyung Pose For Striking Main Poster Of Upcoming Historical Drama

KBS’s upcoming drama “Secret Royal Inspector” (literal title) has launched its major poster!

“Secret Royal Inspector” is a comic book thriller drama set within the Joseon dynasty that stars Kim Myung Soo as Sung Yi Kyum, a secret royal inspector who travels undercover to the provinces in an effort to hear the tales of the individuals, uncover corruption, and ship justice.

Kwon Nara co-stars as Hong Da In, a damo (a lady who works for a Joseon authorities workplace) who goes undercover as a gisaeng (a courtesan educated in music and the humanities). Lee Yi Kyung rounds out the principle forged as Park Choon Sam, Sung Yi Kyum’s servant and right-hand man.

On December 8, the upcoming drama unveiled a major poster starring its leads Kim Myung Soo, Kwon Nara, and Lee Yi Kyung.

The three actors pose as their respective characters as they sit round a big gold royal inspector badge. This hints that they’ve gathered collectively within the title of justice to satisfy their duties of going after corrupted authorities officers.

Initially, Sung Yi Kyum is sitting on a chair with a relaxed smile and cozy posture. Kim Myung Soo is anticipated to synchronize completely with this clumsy however passionate character who goes on a journey of progress and maturity.

Hong Da In is dressed within the brilliant and glamorous gown of a gisaeng, and he or she wears an unreadable expression on her face, which completely showcases her true identification as a damo. Lee Yi Kyung transforms fully into Park Choon Sam, and viewers can stay up for his cheerful and useful position within the trio.

The drama’s manufacturing crew acknowledged, “In an period of chaos, these three younger individuals will clumsily however courageously stand as much as discover justice, and they’ll develop via this adventurous course of. We hope viewers can relate to the adventures of the key royal inspectors and recall the previous tales that taught us the worth of justice in childhood.”

“Secret Royal Inspector” premieres on December 21 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Take a look at the newest teasers right here!

Watch Kim Myung Soo in “Miss Hammurabi” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)