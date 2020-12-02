Kim Myung Soo, Kwon Nara, And Lee Yi Kyung Star In Alluring Character Posters For Upcoming Historical Drama

KBS’s upcoming drama “Secret Royal Inspector” (literal title) has unveiled posters of the primary solid!

“Secret Royal Inspector” is a comic book thriller drama set within the Joseon dynasty that stars Kim Myung Soo as Sung Yi Kyum, a secret royal inspector who travels undercover to the provinces with the intention to hear the tales of the individuals, uncover corruption, and ship justice.

Kwon Nara co-stars as Hong Da In, a damo (a lady who works for a Joseon authorities workplace) who goes undercover as a gisaeng (a courtesan skilled in music and the humanities). Lee Yi Kyung rounds out the primary solid as Park Choon Sam, Sung Yi Kyum’s servant and right-hand man.

To begin with, Kim Myung Soo poses as Sung Yi Kyum who’s each passionate and clumsy. His expression is calm and picked up, and with one hand, he grips onto the sting of his gat (conventional Korean headwear). His gaze heralds a candy and salty appeal that goes forwards and backwards between comedy and seriousness. His secret royal inspector badge hangs from his waist, and viewers are wanting ahead to what ends he’ll go to with the intention to obtain justice.

Subsequent, Kwon Nara fully transforms into her coy and crafty character Hong Da In. In the poster, her face is veiled in thriller, and she or he mesmerizes viewers along with her daring eyes and mild smile. She is going to showcase distinctive teamwork with Sung Yi Kyum as they try for peace collectively.

Lee Yi Kyung seems vibrant and energetic in his character poster. He will probably be turning into the reliable Park Choon Sam, who will do no matter it takes to assist Sung Yi Kyum.

“Secret Royal Inspector” premieres on December 21 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Take a look at the most recent teasers right here!

