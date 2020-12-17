Kim Myung Soo, Kwon Nara, And Lee Yi Kyung Talk About Their Chemistry In New Historical Drama

Kim Myung Soo, Kwon Nara, and Lee Yi Kyung talked about their superb teamwork in upcoming historic drama “Secret Royal Inspector” (literal title).

Set within the Joseon dynasty, the upcoming KBS2TV drama tells the story of a secret royal inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to deliver justice, uncover corruption, and remedy the individuals’s issues.

Kim Myung Soo performs Sung Yi Kyum, a public official on the Hongmungwan (Workplace of Particular Advisors) who turns into appointed to the place of secret royal inspector. Kwon Nara co-stars as Hong Da In, a damo (a girl who works for a Joseon authorities workplace) who goes undercover as a gisaeng (a courtesean skilled in music and the humanities). Lee Yi Kyung performs the position of Park Choon Sam, Sung Yi Kyum’s trusty servant and right-hand man.

Regarding his teamwork with Kwon Nara and Lee Yi Kyung, Kim Myung Soo stated, “We have good chemistry and are very shut to one another. We all know one another so properly that we make bloopers as a result of it’s so humorous. They’re completely synchronized with their characters.”

Kwon Nara commented, “We’re throughout the identical age, so we discuss rather a lot, and as time goes by, our teamwork simply will get higher and higher. Kim Myung Soo portrays varied sides of his character, together with Sung Yi Kyum’s slickness and the key royal inspector’s dignity. Lee Yi Kyung is actually playful off digicam, however as soon as we go into filming, he professionally immerses into his position.”

Lee Yi Kyung stated, “I met the 2 actors for the primary time by means of this work, and the ambiance of the set is so superb that I’m already dreading to say goodbye. They’re pure, thoughtful, and sort individuals. Above all, I believe the largest key level about our chemistry is that we’re capable of create nice synergy by increase our ardour throughout appearing.”

The drama additionally shared new stills of Kwon Nara in character.

In the photographs, Kwon Nara shines as she poses as Hong Da In in varied hanbok (conventional Korean attire). Hong Da In’s distinctive magnificence and charm is additional enhanced by the colourful clothes and various hairstyles. Regardless of her elegant look, her sharp eyes cover a secret, and viewers are trying ahead to discovering out extra about the charismatic character.

Kwon Nara talked about sporting hanbok, saying, “Daily, I put on hanbok whereas filming ‘Secret Royal Inspector,’ and I really feel the attraction, greatness, and pleasure of hanbok. Many individuals are interested by hanbok in overseas nations, and it’s particularly significant to be appearing on this drama because the honorary ambassador of hanbok. I shall be extra energetic in various fields with a purpose to promote the wonder and worth of hanbok.”

“Secret Royal Inspector” will premiere on December 21 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Watch the most recent teaser right here!

