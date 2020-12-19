Kim Myung Soo, Kwon Nara, And Son Byung Ho Have An Unexpected Encounter In Upcoming Historical Drama

Upcoming drama “Secret Royal Inspector” (literal title) shared an intriguing glimpse of Kim Myung Soo, Kwon Nara, and Son Byung Ho!

Set within the Joseon dynasty, “Secret Royal Inspector” tells the story of a secret royal inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to deliver justice, uncover corruption, and resolve the folks’s issues.

Kim Myung Soo will play Sung Yi Kyum, a public official on the Hongmungwan (Workplace of Particular Advisors) who turns into appointed to the place of secret royal inspector. Kwon Nara will star as Hong Da In, a damo (a girl who works for a Joseon authorities workplace) who goes undercover as a gisaeng (a courtesan skilled in music and the humanities).

On December 18, the drama unveiled stills of Sung Yi Kyum and Hong Da In’s first assembly. Sung Yi Kyum is a authorities official by day and a gambler at night time, whereas Hong Da In stays at a gisaeng home to get extra details about high-ranking authorities officers. The 2 expertise an uncommon first assembly, and followers are wanting to learn the way their relationship will progress.

In the brand new stills, Sung Yi Kyum and Hong Da In come throughout one another at a gisaeng home. Hong Da In is with prime minister Kim Byung Geun (Son Byung Ho). In contrast to Sung Yi Kyum, who seems to be flustered by the encounter, Hong Da In’s expression is totally relaxed. She leans in the direction of Kim Byung Geun to whisper one thing in his ear, and awkward pressure flows within the air.

“Secret Royal Inspector” premieres on December 21 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser right here!

