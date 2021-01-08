Kim Myung Soo, Lee Yi Kyung, And Kwon Nara Are All Smiles Behind The Scenes Of “Royal Secret Agent”

KBS 2TV’s “Royal Secret Agent” has shared an cute glimpse of its starring solid behind the scenes!

Set within the Joseon dynasty, “Royal Secret Agent” is a comic book thriller drama starring Kim Myung Soo as Sung Yi Kyum, a secret royal inspector who travels undercover to provinces as a way to hear the tales of the folks, uncover corruption, and ship justice. Lee Yi Kyung performs Park Choon Sam, Sung Yi Kyum’s trusty servant and right-hand man, whereas Kwon Nara performs Hong Da In, a damo (a girl who works for a Joseon authorities workplace) who goes undercover as a gisaeng (a courtesan educated in music and the humanities) and finally groups up with Sung Yi Kyum to battle for justice.

In newly launched behind-the-scenes photographs from filming, the celebs of “Royal Secret Agent” showcase their cute chemistry off-camera—which is likely to be even cuter than their on-screen chemistry. Even whereas poring over the script between takes, Kim Myung Soo brightens up the set along with his smile, and he and co-star Lee Yi Kyung exude BFF vibes as they playfully pose for a photograph collectively.

In the meantime, Kwon Nara and Han Jae Suk look nothing like their characters within the drama as they giggle and cheerfully joke round with each other on set. In distinction to the tense confrontation they’re about to movie, the 2 co-stars look fully relaxed round each other as they put together for his or her scene collectively.

“Royal Secret Agent” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. KST.

