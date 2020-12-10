Kim Myung Soo, Lee Yi Kyung, And Kwon Nara Form A Chaotic Trio Of Spies In Upcoming Drama

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Secret Royal Inspector” (literal title) has shared a brand new glimpse of the chemistry between its three leads!

Set within the Joseon dynasty, “Secret Royal Inspector” is a comic book thriller drama starring Kim Myung Soo as Sung Yi Kyum, a secret royal inspector who travels undercover to provinces with a purpose to hear the tales of the individuals, uncover corruption, and ship justice. Lee Yi Kyung will play the position of Park Choon Sam, Sung Yi Kyum’s trusty servant and right-hand man.

Kwon Nara will star within the drama as Hong Da In, a damo (a lady who works for a Joseon authorities workplace) who goes undercover as a gisaeng (a courtesan educated in music and the humanities). Whereas in disguise as a gisaeng, she finally ends up crossing paths with Sung Yi Kyum, they usually secretly be a part of forces in an exciting battle for justice.

Though Sung Yi Kyum and Hong Da In are amusingly unable to cease bickering, as soon as the 2 “secret brokers” (and Park Choon Sam) workforce up, they develop into a pressure to be reckoned with. In newly launched stills from the upcoming drama, the trio appears to be on a stakeout, furtively hiding behind some rocks with nervous expressions as they preserve an in depth eye on one thing within the distance. Hong Da In can also be noticeably in disguise as man, additional piquing viewers’ curiosity concerning the nature of the workforce’s secret mission.

“Secret Royal Inspector” will premiere on December 21 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in his earlier drama “Meow the Secret Boy” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)