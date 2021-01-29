Kim Myung Soo Opens Up About Enlisting In The Marines, His 1st Solo Single, And Turning 30

In a current interview and pictorial for The Star journal, INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo talked about his upcoming navy enlistment and seemed again on the previous decade.

Kim Myung Soo is at present getting ready to enlist within the Marine Corps on February 22, and he remarked, “I don’t know if this can be my final picture shoot earlier than my enlistment.”

As for why he selected to serve within the Marine Corps particularly, he defined, “I didn’t actually have any explicit motive for signing up for the Marines. Since I’ll be serving within the navy anyway, I need to do a great job whereas I’m there.”

Kim Myung Soo additionally spoke about his KBS 2TV drama “Royal Secret Agent,” during which he’s at present starring as libertine-turned-secret-royal-inspector Sung Yi Kyum.

Describing what had appealed to him in regards to the drama, he recalled, “I actually appreciated its format and the best way it was cut up up into totally different adventures. I used to be additionally actually drawn to the character of Sung Yi Kyum, who lived the lifetime of a libertine after which regularly began to develop and mature after receiving the project of royal undercover agent.”

Earlier than his upcoming enlistment, the idol-turned-actor can be releasing his first official solo single “Reminiscence” on February 3.

“I at all times needed to sing, and I needed to present my followers a great music to hearken to,” stated Kim Myung Soo. “This music has to do with reminiscence, and it has actually nice lyrics which have a sentimental vibe. Listening to it makes you’re feeling calmer, and it additionally would possibly make you’re feeling just a little comfortable and emotional.”

When requested to sum up his twenties in a single sentence, Kim Myung Soo replied merely, “I labored exhausting.”

Because the star turned 30 years previous by Korean reckoning this 12 months, he shared, “Issues haven’t modified a lot now that I’m 30. I’m at all times just about the identical. Although, as I become older 12 months after 12 months, I’m in all probability a bit extra mature than the 12 months earlier than.”

“If I used to be missing in any approach,” he continued, “I labored exhausting to enhance. As a result of I wanted to take action to ensure that individuals to belief and stay up for me. I labored exhausting, and I did my finest inside the conditions I used to be given.”

Lastly, when requested what sort of actor or singer he hopes to change into sooner or later, Kim Myung Soo thoughtfully remarked, “There isn’t essentially a particular sort of particular person I need to change into. I’d like to enhance my abilities inside my present scenario and change into somebody who has extra to supply.”

