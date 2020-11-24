Kim Myung Soo Risks Life And Limb For Justice In Upcoming Historical Drama

KBS 2TV’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Secret Royal Inspector” (literal title) has launched new stills of Kim Myung Soo!

“Secret Royal Inspector” is a comic book thriller drama a couple of secret royal inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to convey justice, uncover corruption, and resolve the folks’s issues. A secret royal inspector was an actual authorities place within the Joseon dynasty, specifically appointed by the king.

Kim Myung Soo performs Sung Yi Kyum, the key royal inspector who used to stay an thrilling double life as a public official and a gambler. He could appear clumsy and powerless, however he’ll go after justice with rising compassion and unrelenting power.

The brand new stills reveal Kim Myung Soo’s flawless transformation right into a authorities official of the Joseon dynasty. In one picture, Sung Yi Kyum is sure by ropes and caked with filth, and in one other nonetheless, he’s imprisoned in a darkish and dusty jail. These transient glimpses trace that he has a tough highway forward of him, however nothing will cease him from going after the reality.

Kim Myung Soo will painting candy romance with Kwon Nara, who performs Hong Da In, a damo (a girl who works for a Joseon authorities workplace) in disguise as a gisaeng (courtesan educated in music and the humanities). He will even pair up with Lee Yi Kyung, who performs his buddy and servant Park Choon Sam, and showcase actual life bromance with Lee Tae Hwan, who performs his half-brother Sung Yi Bum.

“Secret Royal Inspector” premieres on December 21 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

