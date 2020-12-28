Kim Myung Soo Shares Enlistment Plans

Kim Myung Soo will likely be enlisting for necessary navy service subsequent yr.

On December 28, one supply reported that Kim Myung Soo will likely be enlisting within the Marine Corps on the finish of February 2021. In keeping with an insider, the idol-turned-actor just lately signed as much as be a part of the Marine Corps and is getting ready a surprises reward for his followers earlier than enlistment.

In response to the stories, his company Administration Esang shared, “Kim Myung Soo utilized for the Marine Corps and was accepted into it. He’ll be a part of the Marine Corps on the finish of February subsequent yr.”

Kim Myung Soo debuted beneath the identify L within the group INFINITE. Though he departed from Woolim Leisure in August 2019, he’s nonetheless a part of INFINITE. At present, he’s specializing in his appearing profession, and he’s starring as the primary lead within the KBS 2TV drama “Royal Secret Agent.”

Watch Kim Myung Soo in “Angel’s Final Mission: Love” beneath!

