Kim Myung Soo, Shin Ye Eun, And More Bid Farewell To “Meow The Secret Boy” With Closing Remarks

The forged of “Meow the Secret Boy” gave their ultimate feedback concerning the drama because it approaches its ultimate episode.

“Meow the Secret Boy” is a drama about an aspiring webtoon artist Kim Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun) and a cat named Hong Jo (Kim Myung Soo), who can change right into a human every time he’s round Kim Sol Ah or holds certainly one of her belongings.

Kim Myung Soo commented on the distinctive nature of his character who modifications from a cat right into a human. “I felt loads of stress because it was my first time enjoying a job like this. I studied so much and apprehensive so much about it. If I didn’t have the assistance of the entire workers who labored along with me, I wouldn’t have been in a position to make it to the top.”

The actor continued, “I need to take the time to provide a honest thanks. I grew so much throughout this time. I’d like to provide a particular due to all of the viewers, particularly the followers of ‘Meow the Secret Boy’ who supported us.”

Shin Ye Eun, who performed the trustworthy and and real Kim Sol Ah, shared her ideas. “Whereas filming, I assumed continuously concerning the treasured issues that I had missed,” she mirrored. “I’m actually grateful to all of the workers who labored actually onerous, and to all of the viewers as effectively. I’ll proceed to enhance within the areas the place I’m missing, nurture my strengths, and work onerous to turn into an actress who is consistently rising.”

Search engine marketing Ji Hoon performed Lee Jae Solar, a chilly and quiet character who suffered a number of failed adoptions as a baby, however acquired therapeutic via the ability of affection. “I’m glad to have been in a position to movie with such great workers. I’m actually grateful to everybody who labored onerous along with me,” the actor commented. “I’m comfortable that I used to be in a position to present everybody a brand new facet of me via the drama. I’ll proceed to work onerous to indicate numerous sides of myself. I want for luck for everybody who tuned in to our drama,” he concluded.

Yoon Ye Joo portrayed Eun Ji Eun, a shy and quiet lady who forged off her fears and located braveness within the face of affection. The actress shared, “I’d prefer to thank all of the workers who have been with us from the chilly days of winter to early spring. I’m additionally grateful for the author, director, my senior colleagues, and my fellow co-stars who all helped me study so much. I’ll research onerous to indicate sides of me which might be totally different from my character in ‘Meow the Secret Boy’ sooner or later. Thanks to everybody who tuned in to the drama.”

Lastly, Kang Hoon, who appeared because the cheerful and refreshing Go Doo Shik, shared his ideas on his character. “I had a lot enjoyable being part of ‘Meow the Secret Boy’ since final winter. I felt actually fortunate to satisfy a personality like Go Doo Shik.” He added, “I’d like to provide an enormous thanks to all of the workers who labored onerous on set, my fellow actors, the director, and the author, in addition to the entire viewers. I’ll preserve working onerous to turn into a greater actor.”

The manufacturing crew commented, “The best crew of youths will collect to usher within the particular ending of the drama. We hope viewers will sit up for what sort of ending and how much romance Kim Myung Soo, Shin Ye Eun, Search engine marketing Ji Hoon, Yoon Ye Joo, and Kang Hoon will create.”

The ultimate episode will air on April 30 at 10 p.m. KST.

