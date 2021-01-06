Kim Myung Soo Steps Up To Defend Kwon Nara In “Royal Secret Agent”

KBS;s “Royal Secret Agent” has shared an intriguing glimpse of the subsequent episode!

“Royal Secret Agent” is a couple of secret royal inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to deliver justice, uncover corruption, and resolve the individuals’s issues. Kim Myung Soo stars as Sung Yi Kyum, the key royal inspector, Kwon Nara stars as Hong Da In, a damo (girl who works in a authorities workplace) in disguise as a gisaeng (courtesan), and Lee Yi Kyung stars as Park Choon Sam, Sung Yi Kyum’s servant.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Kim Byeong Geun (Son Byung Ho) hatched a plan to make Sung Yi Kyum on his aspect by proposing he marry his daughter Mi Okay (Ha Younger). Kim Byeong Geun at all times confirmed an unfavorable angle towards royal secret inspectors, so questions are rising about his sudden change of angle. Moreover, Mi Okay visited Sung Yi Kyum’s home and straightforwardly expressed her curiosity in him. Hong Da In grew nervous and eavesdropped on their dialog. In the subsequent episode, viewers will be capable to see extra of their advanced love triangle.

The newly launched stills showcase the tense however fascinating second of Sung Yi Kyum, Hong Da In, and Mi Okay. Mi Okay and Hong Da In face one another with unyielding expressions. Mi Okay sharply glares at Hong Da In and raises her hand. Hong Da In stays calm as a sly smile grows on her face. Earlier than Mi Okay can land a blow throughout Hong Da In’s face, Sung Yi Kyum catches Mi Okay’s wrist and manages to calm the state of affairs down with a delicate smile.

The subsequent episode of “Royal Secret Agent” airs on January 5 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

