Kim Myung Soo Struggles To Save Kwon Nara In “Royal Secret Agent”

Kim Myung Soo and Kwon Nara will face one other disaster within the upcoming episode of “Royal Secret Agent”!

Set within the Joseon dynasty, “Royal Secret Agent” tells the story of a secret royal inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to deliver justice, uncover corruption, and remedy the folks’s issues.

Beforehand, Sung Yi Kyum (Kim Myung Soo) and Hong Da In (Kwon Nara) approached a courtesan named Sawol (Kim Ju Younger) who is aware of an vital secret. Nevertheless, she was killed proper in entrance of them, and so they couldn’t assist however suspect that the chief of the city was behind it. The 2 have been getting nearer to discovering out the reality, however have been hunted down by Kang Jong Gil (Han Jae Suk), the son of the chief.

On December 29, the drama unveiled new stills of the subsequent episode. Kang Jong Gil takes Hong Da In hostage and makes use of her to blackmail Sung Yi Kyum. Sung Yi Kyum’s eyes are vast with horror, and he stands there at lack of what to do. Kang Jong Gil holds his sword to Hong Da In’s neck, and Hong Da In’s expression is shadowed with fear and worry. Kang Jong Gil is thought for mercilessly killing folks, even the mom of his little one, with none regret, so it is going to be intriguing to learn how Sung Yi Kyum and Hong Da In will get out of this mess.

The tense confrontation will happen within the subsequent episode of “Royal Secret Agent,” which is able to air on December 29 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

