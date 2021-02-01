Kim Myung Soo Tearfully Embraces Lee Yi Kyung On “Royal Secret Agent”

KBS 2TV’s “Royal Secret Agent” has piqued viewers’ curiosity with a sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

Set within the Joseon dynasty, “Royal Secret Agent” is a comic book thriller drama starring Kim Myung Soo as Sung Yi Kyum, a secret royal inspector who travels undercover to provinces with the intention to hear the tales of the individuals, uncover corruption, and ship justice. Lee Yi Kyung performs Park Choon Sam, Sung Yi Kyum’s trusty servant and right-hand man, whereas Kwon Nara performs Hong Da In, a damo (girl who works for a Joseon authorities workplace) who goes undercover as a gisaeng (courtesan educated in music and the humanities).

Spoilers

In newly launched stills from the drama’s subsequent episode, Sung Yi Kyum and Park Choon Sam share an emotional second that stands in stark distinction to their typical cheerful demeanor. Park Choon Sam tears up as he gazes sadly at Sung Yi Kyum, who stares again at his loyal good friend and longtime companion with a shocked expression.

Shortly after his response of shock, Sung Yi Kyum passionately embraces Park Choon Sam with tears welling up in his eyes—making viewers surprise what’s going to occur between the 2 males who’ve faithfully remained by one another’s facet for a few years.

To search out out what lies forward for the duo, tune in to the subsequent episode of “Royal Secret Agent” on February 1 at 9:30 p.m. KST!

