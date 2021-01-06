Kim Myung Soo To Release His 1st Solo Single Ahead Of Military Enlistment

Kim Myung Soo will probably be releasing a track forward of his army enlistment!

On January 6, a supply from Administration Esang defined to Newsen, “Kim Myung Soo will launch his first solo observe at first of February. He’ll then enlist within the Marine Corps close to the top of February. This solo track is a present he ready for followers forward of his enlistment into the Marine Corps.”

The track will probably be launched within the type of a digital single and is Kim Myung Soo’s first official solo observe within the 11 years since his debut as an INFINITE member in 2010.

Kim Myung Soo is at present starring in KBS 2TV’s historic drama “Royal Secret Agent” as Sung Yi Kyum, the titular royal undercover agent.

