General News

Kim Myung Soo To Release His 1st Solo Single Ahead Of Military Enlistment

January 6, 2021
1 Min Read

Kim Myung Soo will probably be releasing a track forward of his army enlistment!

On January 6, a supply from Administration Esang defined to Newsen, “Kim Myung Soo will launch his first solo observe at first of February. He’ll then enlist within the Marine Corps close to the top of February. This solo track is a present he ready for followers forward of his enlistment into the Marine Corps.”

The track will probably be launched within the type of a digital single and is Kim Myung Soo’s first official solo observe within the 11 years since his debut as an INFINITE member in 2010.

Kim Myung Soo is at present starring in KBS 2TV’s historic drama “Royal Secret Agent” as Sung Yi Kyum, the titular royal undercover agent.

Additionally watch Kim Myung Soo in “Angel’s Final Mission: Love“:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.