Kim Myung Soo Turns Into Kwon Nara’s Servant In “Royal Secret Agent”

KBS 2TV’s “Royal Secret Agent” has revealed new stills forward of tonight’s episode!

“Royal Secret Agent” is a couple of royal secret inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to convey justice, uncover corruption, and remedy the folks’s issues. Kim Myung Soo stars as Sung Yi Kyum, the key royal inspector, Kwon Nara stars as Hong Da In, a damo (girl who works in a authorities workplace) in disguise as a gisaeng (courtesan), and Lee Yi Kyung stars as Park Choon Sam, Sung Yi Kyum’s servant.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Hong Da In was imprisoned for making an attempt to dig up the reality from a governor in Jeolla Province who was the final particular person to witness her father. However, Sung Yi Kyum was summoned to Hanyang resulting from a gaggle framing the key royal inspectors. Nevertheless, Park Choon Sam efficiently helped him escape, and so they hurried again to save lots of Hong Da In from being beheaded.

The trio’s robust friendship and teamwork elevated the viewers’ pleasure and exhilaration, and viewers are keen to search out out what’s going to occur subsequent. On January 26, the drama shared new stills of an intriguing state of affairs involving Hong Da In, Sung Yi Kyum, and Jeon Gye Soo (Park Dong Bin).

The images depict the three characters making a suspicious enterprise deal. Hong Da In steals the eye along with her vibrant costume and coiffure. However, Sung Yi Kyum is wearing frayed, humble clothes, hinting that he’s appearing as her servant. Hong Da In additionally bursts into tears as she tries to enchantment to Jeon Gye Soo’s higher nature, and Sung Yi Kyum appears to be like surprised by the occasions which can be going down.

Will probably be attention-grabbing to search out out why they needed to change roles and rework into completely different folks for this specific state of affairs. What precisely is the item Sung Yi Kyum and Hong Da In are attempting to get? Will they have the ability to safely idiot Jeon Gye Soo and achieve what they need?

These questions might be answered within the subsequent episode of “Royal Secret Agent” that can air on January 26 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in "Meow, the Secret Boy" under:

