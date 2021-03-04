Kim Nam Gil Confirmed For Drama Cha Eun Woo And Seo Ye Ji Are In Talks For

It’s official: Kim Nam Gil can be starring within the upcoming drama “Island” (working title)!

On March 4, it was confirmed that the actor can be showing in “Island,” a fantasy drama primarily based on the favored webtoon of the identical identify. The collection, which is able to mark Kim Nam Gil’s first drama in two years, will inform the story of a darkish secret hidden on lovely Jeju Island.

Kim Nam Gil can be taking part in the main position of Pan, an immortal monster hunter who has been defending the world from evil demons. His character, who secretly harbors emotional wounds unseen by others, has each human heat and the unfeeling coldness of a supernatural creature.

Seo Ye Ji is presently in talks to star within the drama as feminine lead Gained Mi Ho, whereas ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo is in talks for the position of Kang Chan Hyuk, an exorcist priest also referred to as John.

Though discussions are nonetheless ongoing, “Island” is predicted to air someday within the second half of 2021.

Are you excited to see Kim Nam Gil on this new drama?

In the meantime, watch Kim Nam Gil in his earlier hit “The Fiery Priest” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)