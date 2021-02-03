Kim Nam Gil Establishes New Entertainment Agency

Kim Nam Gil is now the pinnacle of his personal firm at Gilstory ENT!

Gilstory ENT is a complete leisure firm the actor just lately launched with Han Jae Deok, head of the manufacturing firm Sanai Photos. The corporate will tackle duties like recruiting and fostering artists, supporting their actions in initiatives, popularity and threat administration, and monetary administration. Particularly, the corporate plans to channel the worth of its artists by means of content material in order that artists can generate income by way of their worth.

Expectations for the corporate are rising because it additionally plans on rising into an leisure enterprise that encompasses administration, content material manufacturing, and IP companies.

Kim Nam Gil acknowledged, “I will proceed with actions in varied fields with Gilstory ENT. We plan to regularly recruit artists from varied fields to broaden not solely our administration, but additionally our artist-oriented IP companies. I might respect it should you would maintain looking out.”

The actor rose to stardom together with his efficiency within the MBC drama “The Nice Queen Seondeok.” Since then, he took half in dramas resembling “Dangerous Boy” and “Stay Up To Your Title” and flicks resembling “Pandora” and “The Shameless.” He secured his place as a prime actor with the 2019 drama “The Fiery Priest.” This 12 months, he’ll return to theaters with the flicks “Guardian” and “Declaration of Emergency” and is at present filming the film “Night time Journey” (literal titles).

Along with contemplating a number of dramas for his subsequent piece, he’s managing varied world public artwork campaigns together with his non-profit tradition and humanities group Gilstory, which he established again in 2015.

