Kim Nam Gil In Talks Along With Seo Ye Ji To Lead New OCN Fantasy Drama

Kim Nam Gil could also be starring in a brand new drama with Seo Ye Ji!

On November 4, Ilgan Sports activities reported, “Kim Nam Gil might be starring within the OCN drama ‘Island’ (literal title) because the lead.” Based on the studies, “Island” might be filming after spring of subsequent yr and air within the second half of 2021.

Following studies, a supply from OCN shared, “Kim Nam Gil is at the moment reviewing the provide to star in OCN’s ‘Island.’ The concrete broadcast schedule is undecided.”

“Island” is a fantasy exorcism drama based mostly on a webtoon of the identical identify. It’ll inform the story of man who wants a girl to finish his cursed immortal life and a girl who doesn’t learn about her unhappy and merciless destiny. The 2 are joined by an exorcist priest who’s consumed by the guilt of getting been unable to guard one lady. On the island that possesses an evil darkness regardless of its magnificence, the three characters who appear unlikely to get alongside will collect their power to guard one another.

If he accepts the provide, Kim Nam Gil might be reworking into the attractive monster hunter Van who noticeably lacks the talents to regulate to actuality. All he does is hunt, slice, and kill monsters. Regardless of all of the terrifying slaughter, he feels nothing inside. Presently, Seo Ye Ji can also be in talks to star within the drama as Gained Mi Ho, the daughter of a wealthy household who’s being focused by goblins.

“Island” might be helmed by director Bae Jong and written by scriptwriter Jang Yoon Mi. Presently, Kim Nam Gil is starring within the tvN selection program “Ok-Ocean Pathfinders,” and he’s getting ready for the upcoming movie “Declaration of Emergency” (literal title). Not too long ago, Kim Nam Gil’s unique contract with C-JeS Leisure additionally expired, and he has been working independently. If he accepts the provide, this might be his first drama since “The Fiery Priest.”

