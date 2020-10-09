Kim Ok Bin And Lee Joon Hyuk Confirmed To Star In New OCN Thriller

Kim Ok Bin and Lee Joon Hyuk can be starring in OCN’s new sci-fi thriller “Darkish Gap” (working title).

“Darkish Gap” is a monster motion thriller a few group of survivors who need to battle for his or her lives towards mutants which might be created when people breathe mysterious darkish smoke from a sinkhole.

“Darkish Gap” is a part of OCN’s “dramatic cinema venture,” which goals to bridge the hole between movies and TV by means of varied style productions. Different dramas on this venture embody “Lure,” “Strangers from Hell,” “Workforce Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation,” and “Search.”

Kim Ok Bin has been forged as Lee Hwa Solar, a police detective within the Seoul regional investigation unit. Lee Hwa Solar’s life is turned the wrong way up when she receives a telephone name from her husband’s assassin, telling her to come back to “Mujishi.” Nevertheless, the folks in Mujishi have been remodeled into monsters after inhaling a mysterious darkish smoke. Lee Hwa Solar should not solely battle to outlive but additionally battle her concern with a purpose to seize her husband’s assassin.

Lee Joon Hyuk has been forged as Yoo Tae Han, a local of Mujishi and a wreck automobile driver. He has a carefree character and likes to joke round, however he has a powerful sense of justice. He give up being a police officer resulting from a scandal attributable to a misunderstanding, however he’s happy with his days within the power. When he meets Lee Hwa Solar within the chaos of Mujishi, he devotes his life to saving others from hazard.

The 2 actors had been beforehand reported to be in talks for his or her roles. Kim Ok Bin is thought for her roles within the movie “The Villainess” and the drama “Arthdal Chronicles,” whereas Kim Joon Hyuk lately reprised his position within the drama “Forest of Secrets and techniques.”

“Darkish Gap” is written by Jung Yi Do, who wrote “Save Me” and “Strangers from Hell,” and directed by Kim Bong Joo, who directed the movie “The Cellphone.”

It is going to air someday in 2021.

