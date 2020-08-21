Kim Ok Bin And Lee Joon Hyuk In Talks To Star In OCN’s Upcoming Mystery Sci-Fi Thriller

Kim Ok Bin and Lee Joon Hyuk are in talks to guide an upcoming OCN drama!

On August 20, it was reported that Kim Ok Bin and Lee Joon Hyuk would seem within the upcoming OCN thriller sci-fi thriller “Darkish Gap” (working title).

In response to those reviews, OCN commented to Newsen, “Kim Ok Bin and Lee Joon Hyuk are each positively reviewing their appearances in OCN’s new drama ‘Darkish Gap.’”

“Darkish Gap” is written by Jung Yi Do, who additionally wrote OCN’s “Strangers From Hell.” The drama tells the story of a monster who hides in a sinkhole that sucks up souls. Whereas on a quest to search out this creature, the characters discover themselves turning into equally merciless monsters, and in flip they uncover what makes us human and the way treasured braveness and devotion are to human life.

Kim Ok Bin is in talks to play murder detective Lee Hwa Solar. Because of her personal objectives, Lee Hwa Solar is unable to guard these closest to her and suffers from excessive regret and helplessness. After finally making an attempt to take her personal life, she witnesses a homicide and units out to get revenge.

Lee Joon Hyuk is in talks to painting former commando sergeant Yoo Tae Han, who grew up carrying the burden of his household. As quickly as he turned 20 years outdated, Yoo Tae Han enlisted and was dispatched to Somalia. He’s concurrently a boring and powerful individual, who has little to say and speaks extra together with his gaze than his phrases.

All remaining casting for “Darkish Gap” has been accomplished and the drama will begin filming subsequent month. OCN additionally plans to air “Darkish Gap” within the first half of 2021.

