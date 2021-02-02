Kim Rae Gained, Lee Da Hee, And Kim Sung Oh Embark On The Chase Of Their Lives In “L.U.C.A.: The Starting”

tvN’s “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” has launched stills forward of tonight’s premiere!

“L.U.C.A.: The Starting” is an motion thriller a few man named Ji Oh (Kim Rae Gained), who’s being chased for his particular skills, and a violent crimes detective title Gu Reum (Lee Da Hee), who’s the one one who remembers him. Kim Sung Oh performs Lee Son, who’s the chief amongst Ji Oh’s pursuers and was once a part of the particular forces.

New stills launched forward of the primary episode give viewers a glimpse of the determined wrestle that awaits the principle characters. Because of his particular skills and the key he’s hiding, Ji Oh is being chased by unknown pursuers. As evidenced by the injuries on his face, he’s already embroiled within the chase and able to struggle again. Different images present his first assembly with Gu Reum, whom he saves after a sudden accident. Joined collectively by destiny, the pair will quickly be swept up in an inescapable whirlwind.

Gu Reum, whose mother and father went lacking when she was younger, is a violent crimes detective decided to uncover the reality behind their disappearance. A set of stills exhibits her puzzling over the connections between circumstances and pointing a gun at somebody with an unyielding gaze. Her assured aura is making viewers anticipate the delivery of a brand new heroine within the motion style.

In addition, Lee Son’s thrilling conflict with Ji Oh is definite to go away viewers on the sides of their seats. The stills reveal a touch of insanity in Lee Son’s steely gaze as he relentlessly pursues Ji Oh. Together with Gu Reum, the three principal characters are set to kick the action-packed drama off to a wild begin.

The drama’s producers commented, “As Ji Oh opens his eyes in an unfamiliar place, the curtain will rise on the breath-taking chase as his existence is revealed to the world. It is possible for you to to see the spectacle that’s true motion from the very first episode. Please look ahead to the suspenseful chase and motion crammed with unpredictable developments.”

“L.U.C.A.: The Starting” premieres on February 1 at 9 p.m. KST and can be obtainable on Viki.

