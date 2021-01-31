Kim Rae Received, Lee Da Hee, And Kim Sung Oh Explain What To Anticipate In “L.U.C.A.: The Starting”

There’s just one extra day to go till the premiere of tvN’s “L.U.C.A.: The Starting”!

“L.U.C.A.: The Starting” is an motion thriller a few man named Ji Oh (Kim Rae Received) who’s being chased for his particular talents, and a violent crimes detective named Gu Reum (Lee Da Hee), who’s the one one who remembers him. Kim Sung Oh performs Lee Son, who’s the chief amongst Ji Oh’s pursuers and was once a part of the particular forces.

Forward of the drama’s premiere, the lead actors of the drama selected factors viewers ought to look out for in “L.U.C.A.: The Starting.”

Kim Rae Received, who performs the protagonist Ji Oh, shared, “It’s a primary try at this style, so I’m additionally wanting ahead to discovering out how viewers will react. A variety of effort was put into the post-production course of. It is possible for you to to get pleasure from extremely refined graphics.”

Lee Da Hee performs Gu Reum, the solely one who stays in Ji Oh’s reminiscence. Gu Reum is set to seek out the reality behind the case of her mother and father going lacking throughout her childhood, and her complete life is modified when she meets Ji Oh, who has particular talents. Lee Da Hee defined, “It’s a drama that can go by so shortly as you watch that you just’ll say, ‘It’s already over?’ Simply from watching the appearing of seniors Kim Sang Ho, Park Hyuk Kwon, and Jin Kyung, time will fly by.” She added, “Because of the dependable director Kim Hong Seon and filming director Choi Younger Hwan, you’ll really feel the identical enjoyable as watching a film. It’s a drama not like something you’ve ever seen, with my new sides and cathartic motion scenes. Please tune in to the premiere on February 1.”

Kim Sung Oh takes on the function of the chaser Lee Son who pursues Ji Oh like a madman along with his peculiar instincts. Initially from the particular forces, Lee Son is somebody who strictly follows each command he is given, and he throws all the pieces apart to catch Ji Oh. The actor stated, “‘L.U.C.A.: The Starting’ is a drama that can suck you within the second it begins. It’s so gripping that as you watch it, you’ll discover that it’s already over.” He continued, “Refreshing motion scenes await. Simply watching these scenes will make it easier to relieve stress.”

“L.U.C.A.: The Starting” premieres on February 1 at 9 p.m. KST and will probably be accessible on Viki.

