Kim Rae Won And Lee Da Hee Begin Risky Cohabitation In “L.U.C.A.: The Starting”

“L.U.C.A.: The Starting” has revealed new stills of Kim Rae Won and Lee Da Hee reunited.

“L.U.C.A.: The Starting” is a sci-fi motion thriller starring Kim Rae Won as Ji Oh, a person who’s being chased for his particular talents, and Lee Da Hee as Gu Reum, a violent crimes detective who’s the one one who remembers him. Kim Sung Oh performs Lee Son, who’s the chief amongst Ji Oh’s pursuers and was a part of the particular forces.

Spoilers

Beforehand, the stunning fact behind Ji Oh’s supernatural powers and the Human Tech Laboratory have been unveiled. The outcomes of Professor Oh Jong Hwan’s (Lee Hae Younger‘s) examination revealed that Ji Oh had six kinds of genes and was biologically not human. Human Tech had been secretly engaged on a undertaking to create an advanced model of human beings through genetic mutation. Ji Oh was the one profitable specimen and a vital half that they wanted to proceed the experiment.

After regaining his recollections, Ji Oh turned confused and left Gu Reum. Nonetheless, he was quickly caught by Lee Son due to his pal Won Yi’s (Ahn Chang Hwan‘s) betrayal, and he escaped by inflicting the automotive to blow up. Ji Oh additionally retrieved his reminiscence of Gu Reum’s father Ha Younger Jae (Kim Hyung Min), who was a co-founder and researcher at Human Tech Laboratory.

In the midst of the entire occasions, Ji Oh and Gu Reum have reunited in newly revealed stills. Though, Ji Oh had coldly pushed Gu Reum away, he is seen staying at her place. Unaccustomed to being inside a house, he rigorously surveys his environment, not realizing what to do. Despite the fact that he has horrifying powers that would destroy the world, he’s like an harmless pet on this second.

In one other picture, Ji Oh is noticed in entrance of a wall coated with case information. He particularly pays shut consideration to a photograph from Gu Reum’s childhood and his personal personnel card. It stays to be seen if he’ll inform Gu Reum about what he has remembered about her father.

Instantly, Gu Reum has a gun pointed at Ji Oh, who has entered her bed room, and he solely seems to be again at her blankly. What is going to change into of the damaging cohabitation?

In episode 5, Ji Oh will reunite with Gu Reum and regain one other reminiscence. The preview for the episode confirmed Ji Oh saying that he wouldn’t run away anymore, elevating anticipation about his counterattack. The drama’s manufacturing crew additional defined, “Episodes 5 and 6 will mark an enormous turning level. These episodes might be ones wherein Ji Oh’s selections convey vital adjustments by way of the expansion and awakening of his talents. Please look ahead to Ji Oh’s thrilling counterattack in opposition to Human Tech.”

The upcoming episode of “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” will air on February 15 at 9 p.m. KST.

