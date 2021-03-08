Kim Rae Won And Lee Da Hee Bid Farewell To “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” With Closing Remarks

tvN’s “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” is coming to an finish!

With simply two episodes left till the conclusion, the drama’s lead actors Kim Rae Won and Lee Da Hee shared their remaining remarks and key factors to look out for.

In “L.U.C.A.: The Starting,” Kim Rae Won took the function of Ji Oh, a person with particular skills who was created from the grasping ambitions of power-hungry folks. The actor’s passionate efficiency drew favorable evaluations, and he successfully portrayed his character’s loneliness, confusion, and wrath. Kim Rae Won commented, “I did my finest on this drama. I deeply respect all of the actors and workers members who labored onerous and the viewers.”

He shared a key level to stay up for, saying, “Within the tenth episode, Ji Oh selected to hitch arms with evil. Please watch to see why he had no alternative however to make that call.”

Lee Da Hee starred as Gu Reum, a violent crimes detective and Ji Oh’s private haven. She showcased explosive “lady crush” charms together with her powerful motion scenes and charismatic nature. The actress commented, “I used to be in a position to do a significant problem via Gu Reum. She is somebody who needed to battle towards many evil enemies with Ji Oh, so it wasn’t straightforward to do her motion scenes, however I attempted to be that a lot grasping and do my finest. Thanks for all of the love, and I’ll always remember this drama.”

Lee Da Hee gave a touch about what is going to occur within the remaining two episodes. She shared, “Gu Reum will do no matter it takes to guard her child in her personal means. Please watch to see the ending of the ‘Ji Gu’ couple and if Gu Reum and Ji Oh, who selected completely different paths, could be collectively till the tip.”

Don’t miss the ultimate episodes of “L.U.C.A.: The Starting,” which is able to air on March 8 and 9 at 9 p.m. KST.

