Kim Rae Won And Lee Da Hee Clash As They Set Out To Uncover The Truth In “L.U.C.A.: The Starting”

tvN’s new drama “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” has shared new stills from its upcoming episode!

“L.U.C.A.: The Starting” is a sci-fi motion thriller starring Kim Rae Won as Ji Oh, a person who’s being chased for his particular talents, and Lee Da Hee as Gu Reum, a violent crimes detective who’s the one one who remembers him. Kim Sung Oh performs Lee Son, who’s the chief amongst Ji Oh’s pursuers and was once a part of the particular forces.

Spoilers

After Ji Oh misplaced his reminiscence and started being chased by unknown pursuers, his life turned entangled with Gu Reum’s when he risked his life to avoid wasting her. Gu Reum additionally grew sure that Ji Oh was the boy from her reminiscences of the previous. Viewers are now curious to study extra in regards to the hidden fact that they’re so desperately looking for.

New stills present Ji Oh and Gu Reum in a decent spot amidst the lethal pursuit. Though that they had every instinctively saved the opposite, they’re nonetheless basically strangers who know nothing about each other. Gu Reum even drove Ji Oh right into a nook after realizing that the disappearance of her mother and father could possibly be linked to him. In one nonetheless, they let their anger out with their fists as they interact in a bodily combat, with Ji Oh pinning Gu Reum in opposition to an overturned cupboard.

In different stills, Ji Oh and Gu Reum sit with a wall between them. The trace of disappointment in Ji Oh’s eyes and Gu Reum’s melancholy expression counsel that they might be experiencing a change of their feelings. The look of Lee Son additionally creates what is for certain to be a risky state of affairs, as Ji Oh and Gu Reum had simply barely escaped him earlier than. It stays to be seen what harmful state of affairs the pair shall be thrown into subsequent.

The third episode will observe Ji Oh and Gu Reum as they get nearer to the reality one step at a time. The producers commented, “As the action-packed chase begins to warmth up, Ji Oh and Gu Reum’s fated story will start. The thriller surrounding Ji Oh’s identification and the reality behind the human tech lab can even be unveiled. Anticipate finding out the place Ji Oh’s world-altering talents got here from in addition to what sort of future he’ll head in direction of.”

The subsequent episode of “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” will air on February 8 at 9 p.m. KST.

Atone for the primary two episodes of the drama beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)