Kim Rae Won And Lee Da Hee Focus Intently On The Action Behind The Scenes Of “L.U.C.A.: The Starting”

tvN’s “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” launched intense new behind-the-scenes stills of Kim Rae Won and Lee Da Hee!

“L.U.C.A.: The Starting” is a brand new sci-fi motion thriller starring Kim Rae Won as Ji Oh, a person who’s being chased for his particular talents, and Lee Da Hee as Gu Reum, a violent crimes detective who’s the one one who remembers him.

Spoilers

With simply the primary two episodes of the drama having aired, the synergy between Kim Rae Won and Lee Da Hee has confirmed to be phenomenal. Ji Oh struggles to outlive whereas frightened and confused by his personal id, unaware of who he actually is. Kim Rae Won efficiently portrayed these feelings amidst the continual chase scenes Ji Oh confronted. Lee Da Hee has additionally given beginning to a brand new motion heroine along with her character Gu Reum. Already, viewers are captivated by the 2 actors’ expert portrayal of the motion and the characters’ feelings.

One attention-grabbing level to look out for within the drama is Ji Oh and Gu Reum’s relationship. Ji Oh is being chased after shedding all his recollections, and Gu Reum struggles to search out him with a purpose to uncover the reality. At first, Ji Oh is unaware of the explanation why he’s being chased, however the two individuals put their lives on the traces to save lots of one another in each harmful scenario, elevating questions on their carefully intertwined fates.

Ji Oh saved Gu Reum together with his particular capability, which they finally realized was the primary purpose why Ji Oh is being chased. Together with Ji Oh’s reappearance on this planet, the mysteries surrounding the analysis facility ‘Human Tech’ additionally started to floor. Moreover, Gu Reum started to recall her recollections of a younger boy she met up to now after she noticed Ji Oh showcase his hidden talents. Feeling positive that Ji Oh was that very same boy, Gu Reum started to chase after the reality behind Ji Oh’s id.

Moreover, Ji Oh is inquisitive about his previous actions whereas Gu Reum questions what occurred to her dad and mom. As their pasts had been revealed to be related, Ji Oh used his talents of his personal accord for the primary time with a purpose to save Gu Reum. The manufacturing group shared, “Along with the performing that completes the highly effective chase and motion scenes, Kim Rae Won and Lee Da Hee have one of the best detailed portrayal of feelings that add energy to the sturdy story. With the opening act to their dreadful future kicking off, the 2 actors are simply beginning to showcase their work. Please stay up for it.”

The third episode of “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” will air on February 8 at 9 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, compensate for the primary two episodes of the drama with subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)