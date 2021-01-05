Kim Rae Won And Lee Da Hee Gear Up For A Fight In Posters For Action Thriller Drama

tvN’s upcoming motion drama “L.U.C.A” has launched its important posters!

“L.U.C.A” is a couple of man named Ji Oh (Kim Rae Won) who’s being chased for his particular expertise, and a violent crimes detective named Gu Reum (Lee Da Hee) who’s the one one who remembers him. Different actors within the solid embrace Kim Sung Oh, Kim Sang Ho, Park Hyuk Kwon, Ahn Nae Sang, Jin Kyung, Jung Da Eun, Kim Min Gwi, and Lee Joong Okay.

If the teaser posters for the drama hinted at Kim Rae Won’s limitless potential for motion, then the principle poster reveals his collaboration with an incredible workforce of actors. Every character within the poster has their very own ambitions and objectives and are decided to trace down Ji Oh with a purpose to to overturn the world as they understand it. The caption for the poster reads, “The motion that overcomes limits begins now.”

Though Ji Oh’s powers and the precise relationship between him and Gu Reum are but to be revealed, Kim Rae Won and Lee Da Hee stand back-to-back within the poster, exhibiting a united entrance in opposition to those that are pursuing them. Lee Son (Kim Sung Oh) is chief amongst these pursuers, with a beast-like intuition for the hunt, whereas Choi Jin Hwan (Kim Sang Ho), the workforce chief of the violent crimes division, reveals his charisma as a veteran police officer.

Park Hyuk Kwon, Ahn Nae Sang, and Jin Kyung play staff of the “Human Tech” analysis heart that lies on the coronary heart of the world of “L.U.C.A.” Park Hyuk Kwon performs Kim Chul Soo, the secret individual accountable for the biotechnology undertaking at Human Tech. Ahn Nae Sang performs Ryu Joong Kwon, a supervisor on the analysis heart who has an obsession with creating the proper human. Jin Kyung performs Hwang Jung Ah, a mysterious character who established Human Tech and employed the best scientists for her mission. Jung Da Eun, Kim Min Gwi, and Lee Joong Okay play Choi Yoo Na, Kim Tae Oh, and Kim Hwang Sik, who together with Lee Son (Kim Sung Oh) are a part of the “particular forces” at Human Tech.

“L.U.C.A” premieres on February 1 at 9 p.m. KST.

