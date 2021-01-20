Kim Rae Won And Lee Da Hee Get Tangled Up In Complex Emotions In Upcoming Drama “L.U.C.A”

tvN’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “L.U.C.A” has unveiled new stills of its lead actors Kim Rae Won and Lee Da Hee!

“L.U.C.A” is an motion thriller a couple of man named Ji Oh (Kim Rae Won) who’s being chased for his particular skills, and a violent crimes detective named Gu Reum (Lee Da Hee), who’s the one one who remembers him.

The brand new stills present the rocky relationship between Ji Oh and Gu Reum. Their fierce hostility in the direction of one another provides stress to the story, and so they don’t hesitate to get right into a bodily battle. The 2 individuals will turn into entangled in harmful destiny, and they’re going to haven’t any alternative however to depend on one another.

Regardless of their excessive scenario and rugged relationship, there’s additionally a comfortable facet to their partnership. In the newly launched images, Ji Oh leans his head on Gu Reum’s shoulder and closes his eyes as he rests his drained physique. They change intense gazes, stimulating curiosity about what lies forward of them.

The transformation of Ji Oh and Gu Reum’s relationship is likely one of the key factors of the drama.

Kim Rae Won commented, “Though Gu Reum’s character isn’t a straightforward one to painting as a result of nature of the style, actor Lee Da Hee performed it passionately nicely. She’s an amazing companion.” Lee Da Hee additionally praised her co-star, saying, “His delicate and lifelike efficiency is superb. I watched his appearing and referred to it quite a bit.”

“L.U.C.A” will premiere on February 1 at 9 p.m. KST. Take a look at the newest teaser right here!

