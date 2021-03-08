Kim Rae Won And Lee Da Hee Make Different Choices To Achieve The Same Goal In “L.U.C.A.: The Starting”

tvN’s “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” has shared new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

“L.U.C.A.: The Starting” is a sci-fi motion thriller starring Kim Rae Won as Ji Oh, a person who’s being chased for his particular talents, and Lee Da Hee as Gu Reum, a violent crimes detective who’s the one one who remembers him.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Ji Oh risked his life to guard the kidnapped Gu Reum and their daughter, however actuality proved to be merciless. Gu Reum, unwilling to have her daughter dwell a cursed life because of the genes she’d inherited from Ji Oh, ended up pushing him away. Ji Oh resolved to show issues round, even when he needed to upend your entire universe to take action.

Ryu Joong Kwon (Ahn Nae Sang) and Hwang Jung Ah (Jin Kyung) skillfully exploited Ji Oh’s weak point, main him to hitch arms with Hwang Jung Ah after rising satisfied that taking up the world could be the one method to shield his household. Ji Oh’s flip to the darkish aspect marked an unthinkable turning level within the drama, leaving viewers with goosebumps.

New stills present Ji Oh holding his daughter as he stares off at one thing within the distance, eyes filled with unhappiness though he lastly has his baby in his arms as soon as extra. In one other nonetheless, Gu Reum carries out her escape, aiming her gun at somebody with resolve. Viewers are curious to seek out out the fates of each Ji Oh and Gu Reum, who every selected totally different paths to guard their daughter.

Ji Oh additionally stands aspect by aspect with Ryu Joong Kwon, whose eyes have grown bloodshot as he works on his plot to create a brand new model of people to take over the world. Beforehand, he obtained into Ji Oh’s head with the phrases, “You’re worthy of being worshipped.” In the final nonetheless, Ji Oh lays on the nightmarish examination desk, and it stays to be seen how he can be swayed by Ryu Joong Kwon in addition to how his path to destruction will play out.

The drama’s manufacturing staff commented, “Unusual adjustments will happen within the physique of the newborn, who possesses even stronger talents than Ji Oh, and Ji Oh will make a harmful choice to guard her. Preserve an eye fixed out for the conclusion that Ji Oh’s and Gu Reum’s selections will deliver.”

The chief producer Kim Ryun Hee additionally shared what to look out for forward of the drama’s last episodes. Concerning Ji Oh and Gu Reum’s battle, she commented, “These episodes will embody the battle of Ji Oh who has by no means as soon as been regular, in addition to how the world views Ji Oh, and those that acknowledge him for who he’s.”

She continued, “Ji Oh and Gu Reum turned one another’s supply of consolation as they associated to and sympathized with one another whereas monitoring down the hidden reality. Preserve an eye fixed out for what sort of conclusion they’ll result in with their totally different strategies, though they each need to shield their baby and one another.”

About Ji Oh’s final choice, Kim Ryun Hee stated, “Ji Oh was somebody who had and wished nothing however himself and didn’t type connections with anybody. Nonetheless, he fell in love with Gu Reum and had a toddler, and he had one thing to guard. He ended up at a crossroads, and his choice can be unpredictable to the top. The conclusion is bound to go away viewers with lots to consider, so please watch till the top.”

Concerning a second season of the drama, Kim Ryun Hee commented, “This drama wasn’t began with seasons in thoughts. As a substitute of hinting at a second season, ‘L.U.C.A.’ was the ‘starting’ as a result of it marked the beginning of a brand new world. Nothing has been determined concerning a second season.”

The subsequent episode of “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” airs on March 8 at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama with subtitles beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)