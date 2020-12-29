Kim Rae Won Gives Glimpse Of Intriguing Character In Posters For Upcoming tvN Drama

The tvN drama “L.U.C.A.” has shared its first posters!

Kim Rae Won is making his return to the world of dramas by means of “L.U.C.A.”, three years after starring in “Black Knight.” In “L.U.C.A.”, Kim Rae Won performs Ji Oh, who turns into chased due to his particular expertise, whereas Lee Da Hee takes the function of violent crimes detective Gu Reum, who’s the one one who remembers him.

The look in Kim Rae Won’s eyes is fascinating within the first poster for the present. Ji Oh was thrust out into the world on his personal, and the poster conveys his emotions of loneliness in addition to the secretive air that surrounds him. The picture reads, “Spectacle pursuit motion.”

One other poster exhibits Ji Oh going through off with unidentified figures, giving a touch on the motion scenes within the drama. The poster says, “The start of motion that goes past the bounds.” The 2 posters depart drama followers questioning simply what expertise Ji Oh possesses and what his secret is perhaps.

“L.U.C.A.” is directed by Kim Hong Solar, the artistic thoughts behind the primary season of “Voice” and “The Visitor,” and written by Chun Sung Il, who has penned movies comparable to “The Pirates” and “My Girlfriend Is an Agent.” The forged additionally consists of Kim Sung Oh, Kim Sang Ho, Park Hyuk Kwon, Ahn Nae Sang, Jin Kyung, and extra.

The drama’s manufacturing staff acknowledged, “We’re opening the door to a brand new world of style works as we current an ingenious universe that hasn’t been portrayed earlier than. Will probably be a brand new level of takeoff for tvN’s style works.”

“Please stay up for the pursuit motion that goes past the bounds, created by means of a collaboration between the irreplaceable actor Kim Rae Won and the masters of style works,” they acknowledged.

“L.U.C.A.” premieres on February 1 at 9 p.m. KST.

