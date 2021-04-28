Kim Rae Won, Lee Jong Suk, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, And More Confirmed To Star In New Film

The upcoming action film “Decibel” (literal title) has begun filming!

It has been confirmed that Kim Rae Won, Lee Jong Suk, Jung Sang Hoon, Park Byung Eun, Lee Sang Hee, Jo Dal Hwan, and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo have been cast in the film. The movie, which began filming on April 20, is about a group of people racing to stop a sound terrorism attack in the city that is similar to an incident that happened in a submarine a year ago.

Kim Rae Won will play a Navy commander who has to stop a terrorism attack in the form of a sound bomb planted in the heart of the city. Kim Rae Won has expanded his acting spectrum with every role, like in the movies “Prison” and “The Most Ordinary Love,” and most recently in the drama “L.U.C.A.: The Beginning.” Lee Jong Suk will play a Navy captain who is fiercely loyal to the crew of his submarine. Lee Jong Suk recently completed his mandatory military service and is set to make a special appearance in the sequel to the film “The Witch.” He is also in talks for his first drama role since his discharge.

Jung Sang Hoon will play a reporter who works with Kim Rae Won’s character to stop the sound bomb. Although he is a civilian, he follows the military closely as a reporter and has a soldier-like attitude. Jung Sang Hoon is an all-rounder actor who has appeared in movies, dramas, and musical for over two decades. Park Byung Eun will play a member of the Defense Security Support Command who is searching for the truth behind the terrorism attacks. Park Byung Eun recently showed his detailed and refined acting in the sci-fi movie “Seobok,” which premiered on April 15.

Lee Sang Hee will play a senior officer of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) squad, who is also the wife of the second-in-command. Lee Sang Hee has showcased powerful acting and complete immersion into her previous roles as a nurse, a librarian, and a prosecutor. Jo Dal Hwan, who makes his presence felt in each project he’s been in, will play a Navy senior officer who is the mood-maker aboard his submarine with his refreshing personality.

In his first big screen debut, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo will play a young but steadfast sailor in the Navy who is in charge of sonar detection. He has steadily built up his acting career over the past few years in dramas like “My ID Is Gangnam Beauty,” “Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung,” and most recently “True Beauty.”

The movie is being directed by Hwang In Ho (“Spellbound,” “Monster”). Although the terror attack is staged in the middle of the city, the movie puts a fresh spin on the genre by introducing experts in the field of submarines, naval command, and chemical bombs.

Check out “True Beauty” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)

Top Left Photo Credit: Xportsnews