Kim Rae Won Prepares To Fight Back While Lee Da Hee Encounters A Perilous Situation In “L.U.C.A.: The Starting”

“L.U.C.A.: The Starting” has revealed stills from its new episode!

“L.U.C.A.: The Starting” is a sci-fi motion thriller starring Kim Rae Won as Ji Oh, a person who’s being chased for his particular talents, and Lee Da Hee as Gu Reum, a violent crimes detective who’s the one one who remembers him. Kim Sung Oh performs Lee Son, who’s the chief amongst Ji Oh’s pursuers and was a part of the particular forces.

Spoilers

The earlier episode revealed the stunning fact behind Ji Oh’s particular talents and the Human Tech Laboratory after Professor Oh Jong Hwan (Lee Hae Younger) found that Ji Oh was not a organic human being attributable to his six varieties of genes. It was additionally revealed that Human Tech wanted Ji Oh to be able to proceed their secret challenge to create an developed model of human beings through genetic mutation.

After getting nearer to the reality, Ji Oh grew distressed and pushed Gu Reum away. Nonetheless, his sole good friend Won Yi (Ahn Chang Hwan) betrayed him, which result in his seize by Lee Son. Ji Oh escaped by creating an explosion within the automotive, leaving viewers on the sides of their seats.

Ji Oh’s darkish look within the new stills suggests that he’s prepared to launch a counterattack in opposition to his pursuers. He glares coldly at Tae Oh (Kim Min Gwi), who snarls again at him regardless that he’s certain tightly with ropes. In one other nonetheless, Tae Oh collapses on the ground and Yoo Na (Jung Da Eun) locations her fingers to his neck as she appears up in desperation, sensing that she is at risk.

In the meantime, Gu Reum can also be at risk after changing into a goal of Lee Son, and she or he faces her opponent in peril. Ji Oh’s face is crammed with anger, making viewers surprise how he’ll cope with the newfound fact behind his supernatural powers.

In the preview on the finish of the earlier episode, Ji Oh denied his personal destiny as he stated, “What I’ve isn’t a capability, it’s a curse.” Nonetheless, after he utterly overpowered Tae Oh, he declared, “I received’t run away anymore. If you wish to catch me, come your self.” Questions have been additionally raised about how Ji Oh would reply to Gu Reum after she stated, “Don’t depart till I inform you to.”

The producers commented, “Episode 5 will turn out to be a place to begin for Ji Oh after he regains his reminiscences and begins an exciting counterattack in opposition to his pursuers. Sit up for the motion that can intensify much more following the revelation of the terrifying fact behind Human Tech.”

