Kim Rae Won Strikes Back At Those Who Wronged Him In “L.U.C.A.: The Starting”

Kim Rae Won will begin preventing again within the upcoming episode of “L.U.C.A.: The Starting”!

“L.U.C.A.: The Starting” is a sci-fi motion thriller starring Kim Rae Won as Ji Oh, a person who’s being chased for his particular talents, and Lee Da Hee as Gu Reum, a violent crimes detective who’s the one one who remembers him. Kim Sung Oh performs Lee Son, who’s the chief amongst Ji Oh’s pursuers and was a part of the particular forces.

Beforehand, Ji Oh rescued Gu Reum who had been kidnapped by Lee Son and began a counterattack in opposition to the his pursuers. He declared, “I’m not working away anymore,” and he arrived in entrance of Human Tech that holds his secret backstory.

The newly launched stills depict an alarming second between Ji Oh and the individuals of Human Tech. Ji Oh lastly comes throughout Ryu Joong Kwon (Ahn Nae Sang), the top of the analysis middle. Ryu Joong Kwon is the important thing to recovering his reminiscence, and he embraces Ji Oh with kindness and heat. Nonetheless, he modifies 180 levels after placing Ji Oh on the experimental desk, unraveling an uncontrollable insanity behind his skilled facade. Ji Oh turns into hooked to machines, and smoke creeps out of his mouth. Judging from his distorted expression, he’s experiencing devastating ache.

Then the tables flip when Ji Oh wakes up. He steps off the experiment desk and advances in direction of the Human Tech workers with none hesitation. His eyes are stuffed with rage, and it looks like he’ll bear an important change. Lee Son, Yoo Na (Jung Da Eun), Hwang Jung Ah (Jin Kyung), and Kim Cheol Soo (Park Hyuk Kwon) look alarmed about what is going to occur subsequent. Ji Oh explodes each time he encounters a disaster, and expectations are excessive for the way he’ll use his powers in opposition to Human Tech.

The producers commented, “Ji Oh will change into livid when he learns concerning the cause for his existence and the truth of Human Tech. With the evolution of energy, a terrifying counterattack will start, and Human Tech’s ambition will deliver extreme penalties. Stay up for an surprising twist.”

The subsequent episode of “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” will air on February 16 at 9 p.m. KST.

