Kim Sa Rang And Yoon Hyun Min Face A Deadly Situation In “The Goddess Of Revenge”

TV Chosun’s “The Goddess of Revenge” shared new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

“The Goddess of Revenge” is a revenge drama about Kang Hae Ra (Kim Sa Rang), a girl who married into energy and affect however whose repute plummeted after an unfounded scandal, and Cha Min Joon (Yoon Hyun Min), a lawyer with a coronary heart of ice who needs revenge on those that ruined his household.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Kang Hae Ra came upon that Goo Eun Hye’s (Yoon Soy‘s) household was ruined right away after her request to assist discover the lacking Cha Yi Hyun (Park Eun Hye) 11 years prior. Moreover, Goo Eun Hye’s father even signed a bodily rights waiver with the intention to repay his debt as President Kang (Choi Younger Woo) claimed his proper to indemnity concerning the warehouse that had caught fireplace. After Kang Hae Ra confessed to Goo Eun Hye that she was the consumer who had made the request all these years in the past, their once-unshakable “revenge alliance” started to waver.

New stills present Kang Hae Ra and Cha Min Joon trapped inside a café. They stand simply contained in the glass doorways, and Kang Hae Ra shouts in desperation as she grasps the door deal with. What’s worse, they’re left with nothing to do however stand and watch as the one that locked them in threatens them with demise as they put together to start out a fireplace. Viewers are questioning how they got here to be imprisoned in a café, in addition to how they’ll escape the dire state of affairs.

Kim Sa Rang and Yoon Hyun Min are mentioned to have created countless laughter on set as they made up ad-libs for wild eventualities and rehearsed their traces in a cute method. Nonetheless, the second the cameras started rolling, the pair introduced the vital scene to life with their utmost focus and emotive appearing abilities.

The manufacturing staff commented, “Kang Hae Ra and Yoon Hyun Min’s ‘revenge alliance’ will bear quite a few sudden twists. Maintain watching to search out out if the 2 people will escape demise and eventually perform their revenge towards FB Group 12 years after Cha Yi Hyun’s disappearance.”

The following episode of “The Goddess of Revenge” airs on January 3 at 9 p.m. KST.

Atone for the drama with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

