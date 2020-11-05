Kim Sa Rang And Yoon Hyun Min Will Stop At Nothing To Get Revenge In Upcoming Drama

TV Chosun’s upcoming drama “The Goddess of Revenge” has revealed new posters of its starring solid!

“The Goddess of Revenge” is a brand new thriller drama starring Kim Sa Rang as Kang Hae Ra, a girl who unexpectedly comes throughout a chance to participate in a revenge plot. In the method, she finds herself going through off in opposition to a few of society’s strongest folks.

On November 5, the upcoming drama launched character posters that put the highlight on its three leads. Kim Sa Rang’s poster exhibits the actress wanting pensive however decided as Kang Hae Ra, who was as soon as one in all Korea’s hottest influencers—however has since fallen from grace resulting from a false scandal.

Her poster’s caption reads, “My want to succeed and in addition my revenge: there is just one motive for each…”

In the meantime, Yoon Hyun Min stares straight into the digital camera because the cold-hearted Cha Min Joon, a lawyer who’s infamous for his brilliance and lack of sympathy. His poster hints at his fiery resolve to take revenge it doesn’t matter what, with the caption warning his enemies, “That’s the weight of the cross you must bear in return in your actions.”

Lastly, Yoo Solar exudes an air of confidence as bold chaebol heiress Kim Tae On, the only inheritor to FB Group. The ruthless Kim Tae On stares the digital camera down as her poster’s caption reads, “I’m merely defending what’s mine.”

The producers of “The Goddess of Revenge” commented, “We tried to seize the personalities and the hidden tales of the three characters of their posters by way of their facial expressions, clothes, and captions.”

They added, “Please stay up for the refreshing revenge that the actors will painting by way of their highly effective and unequalled performances in ‘The Goddess of Revenge,’ which can gentle up all of viewers’ senses.”

“The Goddess of Revenge” premieres on November 21 at 9 p.m. KST and will likely be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the upcoming drama under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)