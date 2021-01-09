Kim Sa Rang Breaks Down Crying In Jail In “The Goddess Of Revenge”

TV Chosun’s “The Goddess of Revenge” has shared a heartbreaking sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

“The Goddess of Revenge” is a suspenseful revenge drama starring Kim Sa Rang as Kang Hae Ra, a lady who married into energy and affect, however whose life was ruined instantly when she was framed in a false scandal. She finally joins forces with Cha Min Joon (performed by Yoon Hyun Min), a superb however cold-hearted lawyer who is set to avenge his household, so as to actual revenge on those that prey on the weak and susceptible.

Beforehand on “The Goddess of Revenge,” Kang Hae Ra warned Kim Tae On to go away Lee Ga On alone, threatening that she knew all about how Kim Tae On had tried to do away with Cha Yi Hyun. In response, Kim Tae On shocked Kang Hae Ra by revealing that Cha Min Joon was Cha Yi Hyun’s youthful brother and that he was utilizing Kang Hae Ra as a part of his revenge.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s subsequent episode, Kang Hae Ra is unable to carry again her tears as she breaks down crying inside a holding cell. Leaning towards a wall of the cell and considering her personal life, the depressing Kang Hae Ra curls into herself as she stares down on the ring on her finger.

Praising Kim Sa Rang’s appearing within the scene, the producers of “The Goddess of Revenge” commented, “By pouring all of her effort and power into each scene, Kim Sa Rang is bringing the character of Kang Hae Ra to life. Please keep watch over [the drama] to seek out out whether or not Kang Hae Ra, who grows stronger within the face of hazard, will be capable of overcome the numerous hardships thrown her approach and achieve taking candy revenge.”

To seek out out why Kang Hae Ra finds herself locked up in jail—and why she finally ends up bursting into tears—tune in to the subsequent episode of “The Goddess of Revenge” on January 9 at 9 p.m. KST!

