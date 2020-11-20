Kim Sa Rang Shares Thoughts On Making Drama Comeback After 5 Years With “The Goddess Of Revenge”

Kim Sa Rang is ending her hiatus with the upcoming drama “The Goddess of Revenge”!

On the afternoon of November 19, TV Chosun held a press convention for the “thriller social revenge drama” that can be taking up its 9 p.m. KST slot on Saturdays and Sundays. Director Kang Min Gu was in attendance together with solid members Kim Sa Rang, Yoon Hyun Min, Yoo Solar, Jung Man Sik, and Yoon So Yi. The convention was broadcast stay by YouTube in keeping with COVID-19 laws.

“The Goddess of Revenge” follows Kang Hae Ra (Kim Sa Rang) as she carries out the revenge of a lifetime and stands as much as authority. This marks her onscreen return 5 years after her function within the 2015 JTBC drama “My Love Eun Dong.”

Actor Yoon Hyun Min said, “On the second day of filming, I had my first scene with Kim Sa Rang. Dealing with her, my thoughts went clean and I forgot my traces. I believed to myself, ‘Wow she’s stunning’ and missed the timing for my subsequent traces.”

Relating to her break, Kim Sa Rang commented, “I didn’t notice it had been so lengthy. I do really feel pressured and nervous, however I’m having fun with myself whereas filming as a result of the vitality on set is so optimistic and everyone seems to be so useful and thoughtful. Additionally, whereas the title of the drama suggests in any other case, the story is in regards to the characters working collectively. I’m feeling much less pressured than I anticipated to start with.”

She added, “Even whereas filming extraordinarily violent scenes, we’re continuously laughing and having a great time. I believe our vitality will be conveyed to our viewers.”

To explain the drama, Kim Sa Rang stated, “At first, the drama had a unique title. After I first learn the script, it was dynamic and much from uninteresting. I learn by to the fourth episode in a single sitting. After I met the manufacturing group, I obtained such optimistic vibes from them they usually appeared reliable. Moreover, I’ve all the time needed to aim taking over a robust character. All these causes led me to affix the solid.”

When speaking about her character, she added, “In all honesty, the character and I don’t have a lot in widespread. The one factor that’s related between us could be that we’re each sincere and decided.”

One focal point is Kim Sa Rang’s change in fashion that’s set to happen. Kim Sa Rang describes her character Kang Hae Ra as an “influencer that initially could be very profitable however later goes to ruins after getting concerned with a sure incident.” She defined that viewers will be capable of see the distinction fairly clearly.

Yoo Solar, who will play the function of Kim Tae On, commented on sporting a brief coiffure for the primary time. She stated, “I all the time thought I might minimize my hair quick if the correct time got here. I believed that this function was the proper alternative, so there was no hesitation concerned. After going by with it, it took a month to get used to it. It felt so empty and my youngster even requested if I have been enjoying a person. Now, I discover it so comfy. It fits the function and the character’s outfits so I’m glad I went by with it.”

As for the drama’s key factors, director Kang Min Gu replied just by saying that it’s “refreshing.” Kim Sa Rang agreed and Yoon Hyun Min added, “Because the drama revolves round ‘revenge,’ please take note of the vengeance every character is dedicated to.” The 2 actors shared their objective of reaching 5.5 % in viewership scores.

“The Goddess of Revenge” is about to premiere on November 21 at 9 p.m. KST.

