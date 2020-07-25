Kim Sa Rang, Yoon Hyun Min, And More Confirmed For Upcoming TV Chosun Drama About Revenge

TV Chosun’s upcoming weekend drama “Get Revenge” (literal title) has confirmed its essential solid!

“Get Revenge” is described as a “thriller social revenge drama” wherein Kang Hae Ra is given the chance to get her revenge and struggle towards highly effective folks in society.

Kim Sa Rang has been solid within the position of Kang Hae Ra, who went from a reporter to certainly one of Korea’s hottest influencers after marrying a public determine. She needed to be the top of her family from a younger age and dgrew as much as be a job mannequin for reviews, however a false scandal had her plummeting to the underside. Since then, she has needed to get revenge, and he or she lastly will get the possibility.

Becoming a member of her is Yoon Hyun Min as Cha Min Joon, a chilly lawyer who has a 100 % success price. After a plot throws his whole household into smash, he focuses his skills and brains into nothing however success and revenge.

Yoo Solar will play the position of Kim Tae On, the one inheritor to the FB Group who will cease at nothing to inherit the corporate. She was born into wealth and has at all times gotten her approach in life, however a second’s mistake and the looks of an surprising particular person begins to point out her sturdy however merciless aspect. Taking part in her father is Jung Man Sik as Kim Sang Gu, who doesn’t really feel affection in direction of his solely daughter and thinks of nothing however rising his firm.

Yoon So Yi will tackle the position of Ku Eun Hye, who took over her father’s detective company. She is fast on her toes and can chase leads down until the tip, placing every thing into her work to be able to get the job carried out.

The drama will probably be led by screenwriter Kim Hyo Jin and “Itaewon Class” director Kang Min Gu. The manufacturing workers acknowledged, “The solid, which incorporates Kim Sa Rang, Yoon Hyun Min, Yoo Solar, Jung Man Sik, and Yoon So Yi, will carry distinctive characters to life to create a riveting story. Please anticipate ‘Get Revenge’ and its contemporary story.”

“Get Revenge” is ready to premiere in October.

Catch Yoon Hyun Min in his present drama “To All The Guys Who Liked Me” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)