Kim Sae Ron Leaves Cast Lineup For “Pricey.M” Starring NCT’s Jaehyun + Noh Jung Ui In Talks To Join Drama

Up to date October 12 KST:

Noh Jung Ui could also be starring in “Pricey.M” following Kim Sae Ron’s departure from the solid lineup.

On October 12, Ilgan Sports activities cited an business supply who said that Noh Jung Ui will probably be filling Kim Sae Ron’s emptiness in “Pricey.M.”

A supply from Noh Jung Ui’s company said to Newsen, “Noh Jung Ui is in dialogue to seem in KBS 2TV’s new drama ‘Pricey.M.’” The function she is in talks for has not been revealed, however the timing of the information has led to speculations that she could also be appearing as Web optimization Ji Min, who was performed by Kim Sae Ron in “Love Playlist.”

Noh Jung Ui is at the moment starring in JTBC’s “18 Once more.”

Authentic Article:

There was a shift within the solid for “Pricey.M.”

On October 12, Kim Sae Ron was confirmed to have left her starring function in KBS 2TV’s upcoming net drama “Pricey.M.” Her company, Gold Medalist, has said that she will probably be leaving resulting from a distinction in opinion.

Kim Sae Ron was beforehand in season 4 of “Love Playlist,” which “Pricey.M” is a spin-off of. She obtained plenty of love for her daring but pleasant character Web optimization Ji Min, in addition to for her on-screen relationship with Park Ha Neul, performed by Bae Hyun Sung. The 2 have been set to proceed their story with “Pricey.M.”

Filming has already begun, and the manufacturing workforce is searching for an actress to fill the brand new emptiness.

“Pricey.M” will comply with the aftermath of an nameless submit made on Seoyeon College’s on-line neighborhood a few mysterious determine named “M.” The drama will precisely depict the romance that buds on campus in consequence. There may be nice anticipation relating to the upcoming collection as it’s an extension of “Love Playlist,” which amassed over 500 million views.

KBS 2TV’s “Pricey.M” that includes Park Hye Soo, NCT‘s Jaehyun, and Bae Hyun Sung is about to premiere within the first half of 2021.

