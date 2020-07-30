Kim Sae Ron Shows Support For Lee Jae Wook And His Upcoming Rom-Com

Kim Sae Ron despatched a espresso truck to the set of Lee Jae Wook’s upcoming drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” (literal title)!

On July 30, Lee Jae Wook shared pictures of himself with the espresso truck. The highest banner of the espresso truck from Kim Sae Ron reads, “Lee Jae Wook is fortunate to have a junior schoolmate like me.”

In response, he commented, “Lee Jae Wook is fortunate to know a senior actor like Kim Sae Ron.” Then he added, “The stickers hahaha. You’re so witty. I used to be fashionable on set as we speak!”

The 2 actors are each college students of Chung-Ang College, and though Lee Jae Wook is her senior at school, Kim Sae Ron debuted first, so she is his senior in performing.

“Do Dol Sol Sol La La Sol” shall be a romantic comedy that tells the story of energetic pianist Goo La La (Go Ara) and skilled part-timer Solar Woo Joon. They may collect at a piano academy referred to as “La La Land” in a small countryside village with secrets and techniques and scars that they’re hiding.

The drama is set to premiere on August 26 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

