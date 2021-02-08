Kim Sejeong And Han Ga In Make Surprise Cameos Via Phone Call In “2 Days & 1 Evening” Season 4

On the February 7 episode of KBS’s “2 Days & 1 Evening” Season 4, the solid continued their “Sunday Film Tour.”

The “Sunday Film Tour” entails the members going round and dressing up as characters from well-known films to make a brand new poster for the present. This week, the fourth movie on their tour was the romance movie “Love Story.” Because the mission for selecting their characters, the members had been instructed to name somebody they knew and listen to the phrases “I’m sorry” again.

DinDin referred to as his father and introduced up a time which his father had taken his makgeolli (rice wine) with out asking him. As an alternative of listening to “I’m sorry,” his father scolded him. Moon Se Yoon referred to as his colleague Hwang Je Sung, who caught on that this was a mission and completely refused to say the required phrase. Kim Jong Min referred to as Koyote member Baekga, who hung up on him. Kim Seon Ho referred to as the director of the play that he’s at the moment engaged on and succeeded in the mission.

Ravi referred to as Kim Sejeong, who had been his junior when each had been signed underneath Jellyfish Leisure. The cellphone rang for a while earlier than Kim Sejeong picked up, prompting Ravi to ask, “Why did you choose up so late?” She replied, “I’m sorry,” that means that Ravi succeeded in his mission in about two seconds.

After explaining the mission to her, Ravi shared that Kim Sejeong is a fan of “2 Days & 1 Evening.” He requested her who her favourite member is and she or he mentioned with out hesitation, “Kim Seon Ho.” Kim Seon Ho took the cellphone and mentioned that he had loved her newest drama, “The Uncanny Counter.” On the finish, Kim Sejeong mentioned, “Please invite me on the present!” and Kim Seon Ho mentioned, “It is a promise.”

(*4*)

Yeon Jung Hoon mentioned that he had nobody to name and ended up calling his spouse, actress Han Ga In. Earlier than he made the decision, he joked, “I don’t suppose I’ve ever heard the phrases ‘I’m sorry’ from her in my life. I’ve mentioned it so much although.” It was revealed that he had his spouse saved in his cellphone’s contact listing as “Toggaengi” (“Bunny” in English) and that he referred to as her “Mimi” as a time period of endearment.

The primary query he put to Han Ga In was, “What’s one thing that you just’ve by no means mentioned to be extra,” however she responded with, “Hey!” He tried once more with, “What do I say once I come residence after consuming out?” and she or he mentioned, “I’m sorry?” Though he succeeded within the mission, Yeon Jung Hoon was unable to beat Ravi’s file.

(*1*)

The members had been excited to be on the identical cellphone name with Han Ga In and requested her how she would price his work on “2 Days & 1 Evening” Season 4. She mentioned, “About 90 factors,” giving him a excessive rating, however added jokingly, “As a result of I had no expectations in any respect.”

Moon Se Yoon requested her in regards to the cause she had chosen Yeon Jung Hoon as her husband and she or he mentioned, “I actually preferred his character. I’m positive that this by now, however he’s a really warmhearted particular person.” Requested if she would marry him once more in one other life, she mentioned humorously, “Do I’ve to get married in any respect?” however added, “If I had been to get married once more, I’d marry him once more.”

The cellphone name ended with the solid asking her if she would ever seem on the present. She mentioned, “I’d like to, however the children…” Moon Se Yoon quipped, “Yeon Jung Hoon can watch the children and you’ll come as an alternative.”

Watch “2 Days & 1 Evening” Season 4 beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)