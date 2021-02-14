Kim Sejeong And Jo Byeong Gyu Show Playful Chemistry As They Bicker Back And Forth On “Superb Saturday”

“The Uncanny Counter” stars Jo Byeong Gyu and Kim Sejeong have been the company on the February 13 episode of tvN’s “Superb Saturday”!

Jo Byeong Gyu and Kim Sejeong are the identical age, each being born in 1996. The 2 of them grew to become associates on the set of their OCN drama and confirmed a playful chemistry like bickering classmates on “Superb Saturday.”

Requested about how she felt on the top of “The Uncanny Counter,” Kim Sejeong joked, “Every part ended on an excellent word, however as an alternative of attending to really feel that it’s over, Jo Byeong Gyu retains showing subsequent to me, so I really feel like I’m nonetheless filming. I need to cease seeing him already.”

Jo Byeong Gyu quipped proper again, “I’m not that comfortable about it both. I requested them to seat us far aside however they put us proper subsequent to one another.”

Kim Sejeong warned the solid, “Each of us are actually cussed. As soon as we pay money for one thing, we don’t let it go simply.” She added, “Jo Byeong Gyu is wise. However that’s why I believe he’ll get obsessive about a single phrase.”

Jo Byeong Gyu shared that his stubbornness was additionally notorious in his family. He mentioned, “My mother as soon as instructed me I ought to turn into a prosecutor. I wish to actually categorical my very own opinion, however I’m additionally very logical.” Kim Sejeong mentioned, “Did she imply you need to get [psychologically] examined?” (The phrase for “prosecutor” and “examination” are each geom-sa in Korean.) Jo Byeong Gyu complained, “She’s a good friend who twists the which means of a praise.”

Kim Dong Hyun was impressed that Jo Byeong Gyu knew phrases like pi-ryeok (to actually categorical) and ho-do (to twist the which means, to mislead), however Jo Byeong Gyu mentioned, “I do know the vibe of the phrases, however not their precise dictionary definition.”

