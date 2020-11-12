Kim Sejeong And Yeom Hye Ran Are Fierce Demon-Fighting Heroes In Upcoming Drama

OCN’s upcoming drama “The Uncanny Counter” launched new stills of gugudan’s Kim Sejeong and Yeom Hye Ran!

Primarily based on a webtoon, “The Uncanny Counter” is about demon hunters referred to as “counters” with supernatural powers who disguise themselves as workers of a noodle restaurant so as to discover and defeat demons who have come to Earth in pursuit of everlasting life.

The newly launched stills characteristic Do Ha Na (Kim Sejeong), one of the best human radar amongst counters who boasts a 100% correct evil-spirit detection fee, and Choo Mae Okay (Yeom Hye Ran), the one counter with therapeutic skills.

In the stills, Do Ha Na and Choo Mae Okay stand sternly side-by-side with their arms crossed in a similar way. With their extraordinary notion and talent to empathize, the 2 ladies lead the elite rookie counter So Moon (Jo Byeong Gyu) and practice him to boost his skills. In specific, Do Ha Na and Choo Mae Okay get particularly fierce in entrance of demons as they glare lasers at them.

Kim Sejeong and Yeom Hye Ran additionally each impressed with their passionate appearing on the filming set. Beneath the instructions of the martial arts director, the 2 rigorously memorized their actions and repetitively practiced their motion scenes to completely nail the tough maneuvers and convey a sensible situation.

One side to look ahead to within the upcoming drama is that will probably be portraying feminine heroes within the entrance traces. With their psychometric and therapeutic powers, Do Ha Na and Choo Mae Okay will ship thrilling pleasure as they take down demons.

The manufacturing staff shared, “Kim Sejeong and Yeom Hye Ran impressed the employees on set not solely with their tough motion scenes, such because the elevator combat and automobile chase, but additionally with their good portrayal of Do Ha Na’s and Choo Mae Okay’s feelings.” The manufacturing staff additionally requested viewers to extremely anticipate the 2 ladies’s passionate appearing within the drama.

“The Uncanny Counter” premieres on November 28 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

